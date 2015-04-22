YEREVAN, April 22 Armenia's foreign exchange
reserves rose by 18.3 percent in March, month-on-month, to
$1.492 billion, but were down from $1.970 billion a year
earlier, preliminary central bank data showed on Wednesday.
The South Caucasus country's forex reserves were $1.489
billion as of Jan. 1, 2015, down from $2.252 billion a year
earlier.
The bank said last month it had not carried out any
interventions on the forex market to support the dram currency
this year. It said it was buying dollars on the market to
top up the country's reserves.
Armenia, a former Soviet republic of 3.2 million people, has
been badly hit by an economic downturn in neighbouring Russia,
which has hurt its exports and much-needed remittances.
A plunging Russian rouble, pulled down by sharply lower
global oil prices and Western economic sanctions imposed over
the Ukraine crisis, drove the Armenian dram down to 473 against
the U.S. dollar in April from 404 dram to the dollar a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze;
Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Alexander Winning)