YEREVAN, April 7 Armenia's foreign exchange reserves totalled $1.622 billion at the end of March, down from $1.681 billion a month earlier, the country's central bank said on Thursday.

The reserves have risen from $1.492 billion at the end of March 2015. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Maria Kiselyova)