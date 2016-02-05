YEREVAN Feb 5 Armenia's foreign exchange reserves totalled $1.740 billion at the end of January, down from $1.771 billion a month earlier, the country's central bank said on Friday.

The reserves have risen from $1.351 billion at the end of January 2015. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)