BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
YEREVAN Feb 5 Armenia's foreign exchange reserves totalled $1.740 billion at the end of January, down from $1.771 billion a month earlier, the country's central bank said on Friday.
The reserves have risen from $1.351 billion at the end of January 2015. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO