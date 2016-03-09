Judge says he may reject parts of Wells Fargo accounts settlement
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.
YEREVAN, March 9 Armenia's gross international reserves totalled $1.68 billion at the end of February, down from $1.74 billion a month earlier, the country's central bank said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Alexander Winning)
WARSAW, May 17 The net loss for the Polish unit of Raiffeisen rose more than sevenfold in the first quarter, year-on-year, casting further doubts over the success of the bank's initial public offering planned for this quarter.