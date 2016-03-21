By Hasmik Mkrtchyan
| YEREVAN, March 21
YEREVAN, March 21 Armenia's stock exchange plans
to boost currency operations by luring back commercial banks and
introducing a new online platform and a mechanism of deferred
settlements, its boss told Reuters on Monday.
NASDAQ OMX Armenia, the only active stock exchange in the
former Soviet republic, is part of NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. It saw
the volume of currency transactions decline by 58 percent
year-on-year to $313 million in 2015.
"We are concerned that there are no currency operations on
the stock exchange and we are trying to change our business
model," Director General Konstantin Saroyan said.
He said demand for dollars had declined and commercial banks
were buying foreign currency elsewhere: on the interbank market,
via over-the-counter deals and central bank interventions.
"We are also planning to launch a Tom Next (Tomorrow Next)
mechanism of deferred settlements," Saroyan said. The exchange
currently requires upfront deposits for forex transactions.
"Analysing the situation in the economy, I feel that demand
for dollars has declined due to a decline in remittances and a
decline in imports," Saroyan said.
Armenia, a country of 3.2 million people, depends heavily on
aid and investment from former Soviet overlord Russia, whose
economic downturn has hit Armenian exports and remittances from
Armenians working there.
Armenia's imports declined to $3.254 billion in 2015 from
$4.424 billion in 2014. Remittances dropped to $867 million last
year from $1.2 billion a year earlier.
(Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze;
Editing by Dmitry Solovyov and Mark Trevelyan)