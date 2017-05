YEREVAN Ten people have died from H1N1 swine flu in Armenia in the last two months but there is no danger of a mass outbreak, a spokeswoman for the country's health ministry said on Wednesday.

"Seven people died this year from H1N1 swine flu," Anahit Haytayan, the spokeswoman said. "Three more died at the end of last year." She said the deaths did not amount to an epidemic.

(Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Andrew Osborn)