YEREVAN, July 17 A group of armed men seized a police station in Armenia's capital Yerevan along with an unknown number of hostages on Sunday morning, the country's security service said.

Negotiations were underway to resolve the situation peacefully, the security service said, accusing the hostage takers' supporters of spreading false rumours on the internet that an armed uprising against the government was underway. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Andrew Heavens)