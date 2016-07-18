YEREVAN, July 18 Authorities in Armenia called
on gunmen holed up in a police station in the capital Yerevan to
lay down their arms on Monday and release five police officers
they were holding hostage.
The gunmen seized the police station and hostages on Sunday,
killing one police officer and wounding two others in the
process before demanding Armenians take to the streets to secure
the release of jailed opposition politicians.
They released two hostages on Sunday and released two more
on Monday, the security service said.
Negotiations to end the situation peacefully are underway.
The hostage takers' main demand is to free Jirair Sefilian,
an opposition leader whom the authorities have accused of
plotting civil unrest. Sefilian was jailed in June over
allegations of illegally possessing weapons.
The security service said talks were deadlocked so far.
"The armed group is refusing to release other hostages,
including high ranking officials, to lay down their weapons, or
to surrender," the National Security Service said in a
statement, saying the group posed a direct threat to society.
Yerevan's deputy police chief, Valery Osipyan, was reported
to be among the hostages as was Vardan Yeghiazaryan, the
country's deputy police chief.
The security service said the outcome remained uncertain.
"Law enforcement agencies are doing everything they can to
end this peacefully, but in the circumstances it might not be
enough," it said.
"That's why we again appeal to the members of the armed
group ... to end their armed resistance. For now, there is still
time and the opportunity to do that."
