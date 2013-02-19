YEREVAN Feb 19 Armenian President Serzh
Sarksyan has won a new five-year term, the Central Electoral
Commission said on Tuesday.
Police said after polls closed on Monday that they had
received 70 reports of voting violations, including bribery at
polling stations, and that they had opened two criminal
investigations.
The president, 58, has vowed to sustain economic recovery in
his landlocked South Caucasus country and said before the vote
he would ensure stability and security after years of war and
upheaval though he outlined no big policy changes.
Preliminary results released by the Central Electoral
Commission showed Sarksyan had won 58.6 percent of the votes
cast. His closest rival, U.S.-born Raffi Hovannisian, who served
previously as foreign minister, was on nearly 37 percent of
votes.
The preliminary results followed an exit poll immediately
after voting ended in the former Soviet republic which had put
Sarksyan on 58 percent of the votes.
The opposition Heritage Party said that some ballots cast
for opposition parties had been thrown out, although there was
no indication whether it would challenge the vote, which passed
without any major violence.