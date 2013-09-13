* UK defence fair showcases latest drone technology
* Small firms designing innovative products
* Tiny robots, unmanned trucks, backpack copters
By Peter Apps
LONDON, Sept 13 Ex-U.S. Marine Ernest Langdon
pulls a pin and throws a small black object onto the ground. But
it doesn't explode. Instead, the robot rights itself and swiftly
scuttles away, feeding infrared video back to a small radio
control screen.
Unmanned drones have become an almost ubiquitous presence on
the battlefield for U.S. and other high-tech forces.
But the market for remote controlled vehicles is evolving
from the sometimes multi-tonne craft that patrol the skies over
Afghanistan or Yemen, carrying out reconnaissance and targeted
strikes, to tiny robots that police and even film companies can
use.
The top end of the market continues to be dominated by U.S.
companies such as Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman
and General Atomics, formerly a division of General
Dynamics and creator of the Predator and Reaper drones.
Other major defence firms such as BAE Systems are
pushing forward with next-generation drones with stealth and
other features.
Smaller companies are increasingly redefining the industry,
however.
Drones on display at this week's DSEI defence fair at
London's Excel exhibition centre include undersea robots that
can act as mini submarines or simply drive along the surface of
the seabed to clear mines or conduct reconnaissance.
Remote control "quadrocopters" with four or more rotors can
be launched from backpacks.
Even conventional military vehicles are becoming
increasingly robotised. The stand of U.S. truck manufacturer
Oshkosh Corp showcases a picture of a convoy of military
trucks it says are being entirely remote-controlled.
Critics of the use of drones controlled remotely argue that
they make warfare too clinical and easy, and too often end up
killing innocent people. Advocates say the reality is that a
drone removes the three "D"s - "difficult, dull and dangerous" -
making it increasingly difficult to justify deploying human
beings in certain situations.
THE THROWBOT
U.S.-based firm ReconRobotics say their products, robots
designed to help soldiers or police look inside a building
before they storm it or under a vehicle to detect a bomb, are
already saving lives.
"It gives you eyes inside a room before you go there," said
Langdon, a former Marine Corps sergeant and now director of U.S.
and international military programs for the company.
"Maybe that means you see there are children in a room so
you don't throw a grenade. Maybe it means you find an IED
(improvised explosive device)."
The company says it has sold more than 4000 of its 540 g
(1.2 lb) Throwbots and slightly larger Recon Scouts. More than
half have been sold to the U.S. military, the vast majority for
immediate use in Afghanistan, but police departments are also
major buyers. Each unit retails for around $16,000.
In March last year, French counterterrorism commandos used
two Recon Scout robots before they stormed a house in Toulouse
where a gunman, suspected of shooting three French soldiers,
three children and another adult, was hiding.
Operating almost silently inside the house, the robots were
able to locate 23-year-old Mohammed Merah in the bathroom. He
was shot and killed after a 30-hour siege.
ReconRobotics' next product will be a small tethered flying
quadrocopter able to fit in an infantryman's pouch, allowing the
operator to silently check out higher floors, Langdon said.
Nearby, Estonia's Eli Airborne Solutions is demonstrating
its own smaller quadrocopter, already in service with Estonia's
border guard and hoping for exports to Latin America and other
emerging markets.
Until recently, Israeli firms - early starters in the sector
and less encumbered by export regulations than their U.S. and
European counterparts - had the edge in the smaller drone
market. Now, industry insiders say, even that is opening up.
Colena - a small British company based in a business park in
South Shields, north-east England - say the main users of their
five-rotored radio-controlled copter have been film companies.
At 2,000 pounds a day, hiring one of their drones and an
operator costs roughly the same as hiring a helicopter and crew
for a single hour. They say their system has been used in
filming for the BBC's "Top Gear" program as well as HBO's "Game
of Thrones".
They hope they too can crack the lucrative military market,
using similar systems to offer views over battlefields and
facial recognition software to scan crowds at public events.
"At both ends of the industry, you're seeing phenomenal
growth," said Douglas Barrie, air power analyst at London's
International Institute for Strategic Studies.
"You see it at the end where you have small robots to be
thrown through a window and you see it at the higher end where
you have large, expensive drones with artificial intelligence
designed to operate for hours or even days at a time."