JERUSALEM Dec 10 Israel test-launched its "Arrow 3" ballistic missile interceptor on Thursday, the Defence Ministry said in a statement, adding that it would provide updates on the result of the live trial.

The announcement appeared aimed at reassuring the public, which had been jarred by previous surprise test-launches from an air base south of Tel Aviv, given Israeli worries about possible missile wars with Iran, Syria, Hezbollah's Lebanon guerrillas and Hamas in Gaza. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)