JERUSALEM Dec 21 A new Israeli air defense
system developed in partnership with the United States has
passed its final round of tests, putting it on course for
deployment in 2016, the Israeli Defence Ministry said on Monday.
David's Sling is designed to shoot down rockets with ranges
of 100 to 200 km (63 to 125 miles), aircraft or low-flying
cruise missiles. It will fill the operational gap between
Israel's Iron Dome short-range rocket interceptor and the Arrow
ballistic missile interceptor, both already in service.
David's Sling is being developed and manufactured jointly by
Israel's state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd and
Raytheon Co, a top U.S. arms maker.
(Reporting by Dan Williams; Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing
by Jeffrey Heller)