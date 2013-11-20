* Second field trial for system jointly developed with US
* Israel builds up defences as Iran holds nuclear talks
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Nov 20 A new Israeli interceptor
being developed in partnership with the United States to counter
missiles held by Syria and Lebanon's Iranian-backed Hezbollah
guerrillas passed its second live trial on Wednesday, officials
said.
David's Sling, which Israeli officials say could be ready
for deployment next year after being rushed through production,
is designed to shoot down missiles with ranges of between 100 km
and 200 km (63 miles and 125 miles).
It will bridge the Iron Dome short-range rocket interceptor
and the Arrow ballistic missile interceptor, both already
operational, to form a multi-level shield that the Israelis are
developing with Washington's help as a bulwark against Iran and
its allies on the Israeli border.
The latest test comes at a time of renewed Israeli threats
to attack Iran should it continue to resist international
pressure to shut nuclear projects with bomb making potential.
Iran, which says its nuclear programme is peaceful, resumes
talks with world powers in Geneva on Wednesday.
David's Sling downed a "short-range ballistic missile" in
the morning trial in south Israel, the Defence Ministry said.
"The successful test is a major milestone in the development
of the Davids Sling Weapon System and provides confidence in
future Israeli capabilities to defeat the developing ballistic
missile threat," it said in a statement.
The interceptor underwent its first operational test a year
ago. Also known as Magic Wand, David's Sling is being
manufactured jointly by Israel's state-owned Rafael Advanced
Defence Systems Ltd and U.S. firm Raytheon Co.
CLIENTS
Rafael also makes Iron Dome, which has been extensively
bankrolled by the U.S. Congress. Israel and the United States
say Iron Dome batteries downed around 85 percent of Palestinian
rockets fired at Israeli towns during the Gaza war a year ago.
Like Iron Dome and Arrow, David's Sling has drawn interest
from prospective foreign clients, especially as it is also
billed as being capable of intercepting cruise missiles.
Among potential customers have been at least two former
Soviet satellite states in the Balkans which worry about
possible future confrontations with Russia, their diplomats told
Reuters on condition they would not be identified.
Of more immediate concern for Israel is the Hezbollah
arsenal which it believes includes as many as 70,000 rockets and
missiles. Though massively outgunned by Israel, Hezbollah fought
its troops to a standstill while firing some 4,000 rockets at
its interior during the 2006 Lebanon war.
David's Sling, once fielded, could also block any ballistic
missiles - such as Iran's Shehabs or Syria's Scuds - that might
be launched at Israel and missed by Arrow in a future showdown.
Syria's more than 2-1/2-year-old civil war may have sapped
President Bashar Assad's ability to menace Israel, however.
"He is firing missiles on his citizens, and the number of
his missiles, Scuds included, is down to half," Israeli Defence
Minister Moshe Yaalon said on Sunday.