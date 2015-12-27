JERUSALEM Dec 27 The director of Israel's missile defence programmes has been dismissed for a "grave breach of information security," the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The ministry praised Yair Ramati for his achievements during four years in office but said that his offence - which it did not detail - meant his tenure had to be curtailed. "Relevant authorities" were looking into the case, the ministry said.

(Writing by Dan Williams; editing by Adrian Croft)