April 20 NR Investments Ltd, controlled by
British financier Nat Rothschild, said a subsidiary and Suek Plc
were considering making a cash offer for coal miner Asia
Resource Minerals Plc, which has most of its operations
in Indonesia.
The announcement comes less than a week after ARMS received
notice of a possible 210 million pound ($313 million) bid from
Asia Coal Ventures (ACE), a vehicle funded by Indonesia's
Sinarmas Group.
Nat Rothschild is the third-largest shareholder in ARMS,
while NR Investments is the fourth-largest, according to Thomson
Reuters data. (bit.ly/1DEcVeu)
($1 = 0.6709 pounds)
