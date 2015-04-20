(Adds details)
April 20 A trust controlled by British financier
Nat Rothschild and the parent of Russia's Siberian Coal Energy
Co are considering making a cash offer for coal miner Asia
Resource Minerals Plc, which has most of its operations
in Indonesia.
The potential offer from NR Holdings and SUEK Plc comes less
than a week after ARMS received notice of a possible 210 million
pound ($313 million) bid from Asia Coal Ventures (ACE), a
vehicle funded by Indonesia's Sinarmas Group.
ACE's potential bid risks scuppering a long-awaited
restructuring of ARMS backed by Rothschild, who co-founded the
company with Indonesia's prominent Bakrie family in 2010.
Bitter boardroom battles and tumbling coal prices have
slashed ARMS's market value by over 90 percent since then. At
Monday's close, the company was worth about 147.2 million
pounds.
NR Holdings said the restructuring would give ARMS financial
stability in the short and medium term. It urged investors to
vote in favour of resolutions to be proposed at a shareholder
meeting later this week to avoid a "likely" default of notes
due this year.
"Shareholders are urged to vote in favour of the resolutions
and to take no action should ACE make an offer for the company,"
NR Holdings said in a statement issued after the London Stock
Exchange closed on Monday.
Nat Rothschild is the third-largest shareholder in ARMS,
while NR Investments is the fourth-largest, according to Thomson
Reuters data. (bit.ly/1DEcVeu)
($1 = 0.6709 pounds)
