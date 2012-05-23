* U.S. Navy sends almost all its small patrol boats to Gulf
* British Navy mulls new small "Black Swan" class warship
* But larger, pricier warships exert strong hold on navies
By Peter Apps, Political Risk Correspondent
WASHINGTON, May 23 For decades, Western navies
have built ever larger, more expensive warships. Those vessels
now look increasingly vulnerable to thousands of small, fast
Iranian attack boats that could dominate the Gulf in the event
conflict there.
In response, the U.S. Navy has sent almost its entire fleet
of small patrol boats and minesweepers to the region, hastily
refitting some to dramatically increase their firepower
Concerns over the Gulf, a key oil conduit, play into a much
wider debate about whether developed navies waste their money in
pursuing a small number of sophisticated ships. Perhaps, some
argue, they should follow the example of poorer states like
Iran, who invest in large numbers of smaller ships rather than a
handful of larger vessels that could be easily sunk.
In readiness for any potential war with the U.S. Navy and
regional allies, Iran's navy and Revolutionary Guard have poured
resources into small gunboats.
That, military officials and analysts say, would allow them
to launch potentially devastating ""swarm" attacks.
Iran has said it would close off the Gulf if it were
attacked by powers, including the United States and Israel, who
accuse it of developing nuclear arms.
Western militaries say they are more than capable of meeting
any threat and analysts believe that, given the sheer weight of
U.S. military force in the region, Tehran would inevitably prove
the ultimate loser in any conflict.
But privately, officers worry that their navies are
relatively ill-equipped to manage an initial onslaught. Even the
loss of a single large Western warship, with a crew of 700 and a
cost of running to hundreds of millions of dollars, would be
regarded as politically catastrophic.
"We are very concerned with the small boat threat out of
Iran," said one Western naval officer with considerable
experience in the region, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"They've got thousands of them that come from a bunch of
locations, armed with everything from two crazy guys with a
machine gun all the way up to antiship cruise missiles. Very
dangerous for an unsuspecting target."
Certainly, the lessons of the only recent conflict to
involve the kind of small boat attacks likely in the Gulf --
Sri Lanka's three decade civil war with Tamil Tiger rebels --
make alarming reading.
After losing several of its larger warships to small boat
"Sea Tiger" attacks, particularly suicide strikes, the Sri
Lankan Navy largely withdrew them from the conflict area to
fight back with much smaller Israeli-built Dvora and locally
manufactured fast attack craft that bristled with machine guns.
The U.S. Navy currently has five small Cyclone-class patrol
craft based in Bahrain, with five more on the way, making almost
all of its 13 such craft deployed in region, a source familiar
with the matter said.
Until recently, these craft, with a crew of less than 30 but
almost a dozen machine guns or cannon mounted on their decks,
had been seen as something of an irrelevance. Several had been
sold off to other navies or scrapped. But now, they are being
refitted and having ever heavier weaponry added.
Washington has also deployed more than half its entire
minesweeper force - 8 out of 14 vessels - to the Gulf, with four
of the remainder based in Japan but ready to sail to the region.
"There's just never been a focus on small ships," says
Nikolas Gvosdev, professor of national security studies at the
U.S. Naval War College. "Navies, and perhaps particularly
defence contractors and shipbuilders, just tend to like larger
ships."
"BLACK SWAN" CLASS SLOOP
That, some naval experts say, ignores the fact that it has
often been mass produced small ships that win wars.
With the size of frigates and destroyers in particular, the
workhorses of modern navies, ballooning in the six decade since
World War Two, even some political leaders have become
exasperated.
"A Royal Navy locked into a cycle of ever smaller numbers of
ever more expensive ships," British Prime Minister David Cameron
complained in the House of Commons shortly after taking power in
2010. "We cannot go on like this."
Large warships still have a crucial role, naval experts say.
The U.S. Navy's giant aircraft carriers, in particular, are seen
as crucial to its ability to project force as a global
superpower.
But for many current or predicted tasks, be it operating in
an increasingly contested Arctic, tackling pirates in the Indian
Ocean or operating in the Gulf or an increasingly restive
Southeast Asia, the answer could be a much greater number of
smaller multipurpose ships.
This month, Britain's Ministry of Defence Developments,
Concepts and Doctrine Centre (DCDC) released their blueprint for
a new class of ship they believe could become the mainstay of
the fleet - the "Black Swan-class sloop".
The DCDC estimate the cost per vessel could be as low as
some 65 million pounds, allowing several to be built for the
cost of one large state-of-the-art destroyer. With a crew that
could be as low as eight or as high as 60 when circumstances
demanded, its flight deck could operate either a large
troop-carrying Chinook helicopter or a menagerie of unmanned
drones and weapons systems, although such extras would cost
more.
Inspired by the fast sailing frigates of the Napoleonic Wars
and the corvettes, destroyers and submarines hunters of the
Second World War, the "Black Swan" project is controversial. It
remains far from clear whether the concept will be adopted and
taken further.
Most of Britain's admirals rose through the ranks as
officers on large warships, insiders say, and remain hugely
attached to expensive, world-class large warships.
"There is always a schism between the big ship and the
little ship community," said one officer on condition of
anonymity. "Pushing the "Black Swan" is almost certainly career
death."
"SPREADING THE SMELL OF GUNPOWDER"
Certainly, for now, the Ministry of Defence seems lukewarm
at best. A spokesman told Reuters that studies had shown
frigate-sized warships or larger remained the best way for the
Royal Navy to meet its requirements, which included "complex war
fighting scenarios".
"This... was merely a think piece that speculated on the
future shape of the maritime battlespace and made a number of
assumptions on future technology, much of which is not yet
sufficiently advanced to commit future equipment plans to," he
said of the "Black Swan" concept document.
The experience of the U.S. Navy in their attempts to build a
not dissimilar ship, the Littoral Surface Combatant, suggests
keeping things simple could prove far from easy.
The eventual vessel - stealthy, fast and displacing close on
3,000 tons - is not only rather larger than some of the initial
concepts plan, but also strikingly more expensive. Having
initially embraced the concept of a small, light vessel, the
Pentagon changed its mind mid-process and demanded more armour
and safety features.
Critics say the assorted competing demands meant the project
ultimately ran out of control, although the U.S. Navy says the
ships will be a powerful new system in its inventory.
In April, pressure group the Project on Government Oversight
(POGO) reported that the first ship of the $120 billion fleet,
the USS Freedom, had been plagued by a total of 648 "chargeable"
equipment failures since its delivery in September 2008. They
included engine failures and at least 17 serious cracks in the
four year old hull.
Even before they reach their planned deployment ports in
Southeast Asia as part of the Pentagon's strategic "pivot" ,
they have also also enraged China - a nation with a uniquely
particular historic sensitivity to being surrounded by western
gunboats. An editorial in the Communist Party mouthpiece
"People's Daily" last month said their arrival would help
"spread the smell of gunpowder" across the region.
China's navy itself has long been built around small craft,
and most of its top admirals commanded fast attack boats in the
early stages of their careers. But in the last decade, Beijing
looks to have become increasingly drawn to following the Western
model of ever larger ships.
While analysts say China has struggled with its first
aircraft carrier, a former Soviet carrier initially imported
ostensibly to be used as a casino, it is now believed to be
building several of its own from scratch.
"It's interesting," says Gvosdev at the US Naval War
College. "They seem to be coming down with the same syndrome."
(Reporting By Peter Apps; editing by Ralph Boulton)