* Campaigners demand end of unregulated global arms trade
* Dispute over Palestinians' status delays negotiations
* U.S. insists on the ability to veto 'weak treaty'
* No guarantee of success in July 2-27 negotiations
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, July 2 Delegates from around the
world gathered in New York on Monday for the start of month-long
U.N.-hosted negotiations to hammer out the first binding treaty
to regulate the global weapons market, valued at more than $60
billion a year.
But in a foreshadowing of the kinds of difficulties that may
dog the July 2-27 negotiations, a dispute over the status of the
Palestinian delegation delayed the official start of the talks,
U.N. diplomats said.
Arms conrol campaigners say one person every minute dies as
a result of armed violence around the world and that a
convention is needed to prevent illicitly traded guns from
pouring into conflict zones and fueling wars and atrocities.
Most U.N. member states favor a strong treaty.
If they get their way, all signatories would be charged with
enforcing compliance to any treaty by companies that produce
arms and with taking steps to prevent rogue dealers from
operating within their borders.
They say conflicts in Syria and elsewhere cast a shadow over
the talks, reminding delegates of the urgency of the situation.
"In Syria, Sudan and the Great Lakes of Africa, the world is
now once again bearing witness to the horrific human cost of the
reckless and overly secret arms trade," said Brian Wood,
international arms control and human rights manager at Amnesty
International.
"Why should millions more people be killed and lives
devastated before leaders wake up and take decisive action to
properly control international arms transfers?" he said.
There is no guarantee the July 2-27 negotiations will
produce a treaty, let alone a good one. In February, preparatory
talks on the ground rules for this month's talks nearly
collapsed due to procedural wrangling and other disagreements.
In the end, the United States and other countries succeeded
in ensuring the treaty must be approved unanimously, so any one
country can effectively veto a deal.
But the treaty may not be doomed if that happens. Wood said
nations that support a strong pact could bring a treaty to the
193-nation U.N. General Assembly and adopt it with a two-thirds
majority vote if there is no consensus in July.
There are deep divisions on key issues to be tackled in the
treaty negotiations, such as whether human rights should be a
mandatory criterion for determining whether governments should
permit weapons exports to specific countries.
Arms control advocates say a strong treaty is long overdue.
"It is an absurd and deadly reality that there are currently
global rules governing the trade of fruit and dinosaur bones,
but not ones for the trade of guns and tanks," said Jeff
Abramson, director of Control Arms.
DELAYED BEGINNING
The treaty-drafting conference ran into difficulties at the
outset when Egypt demanded that the Palestinian delegation have
the status of a state, not merely an observer as is usually the
case at U.N. General Assembly meetings.
Amnesty's Wood told Reuters that if the Palestinians were
granted status in the talks as a state, Israel and the United
States would walk out, causing the negotiations to collapse. He
said delegates were working hard to work out a compromise.
Such procedural bickering has been typical of the arms trade
negotiations, diplomats say, as countries that would prefer not
to have a strong treaty search for ways to prevents the talks
from moving forward.
Abramson, Amnesty's Wood and Anna Macdonald of Oxfam spoke
with reporters on Friday about the negotiations.
Much of the discussion revolved around Russia's arms
supplies to Syria, where President Bashar al-Assad's 16-month
assault on an increasingly militarized opposition has killed
over 10,000 people. Russia is Assad's top arms supplier.
Wood said Russia is not the only culprit in Syria, one of
many conflicts fed by unregulated arms deliveries. Western
nations have also helped Assad. There are tanks on Syrian
streets, Wood said, that come from Slovakia, upgraded by Italy.
The campaigners outlined what they want to see in the
treaty. Governments should be required to regulate the sale and
transfer of all weapons, arms, munitions and equipment used in
military and domestic security activities, ranging from armored
vehicles, missiles and aircraft to small arms and ammunition.
Governments should also be required to make risk assessments
before authorizing arms sales, make public all authorizations
and deliveries and track their use. Trading without permission
or diverting arms should be made a crime, they said.
One of the reasons this month's negotiations are taking
place is that the United States, the world's biggest arms trader
accounting for over 40 percent of global conventional arms
transfers, reversed U.S. policy on the issue after Barack Obama
became president and decided in 2009 to support a treaty.
But U.S. officials say Washington insisted in February on
having the ability to "veto a weak treaty" during this month's
talks, if necessary. It also seeks to protect U.S. domestic
rights to bear arms - a sensitive issue in the United States.
The other five top arms suppliers are Britain, China,
France, Germany and Russia.
Wood, Macdonald and Abramson said some of the top arms
trading countries have been joining other nations in an attempt
to weaken the treaty. They said the United States, China, Syria
and Egypt were pushing to exclude ammunition.
China, they added, wants to exempt small arms, while several
Middle East states oppose making compliance with human rights
norms a mandatory criterion for allowing arms deliveries.
(Editing by Todd Eastham and Cynthia Osterman)