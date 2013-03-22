By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, March 22
UNITED NATIONS, March 22 Members of the United
Nations have been meeting at the world body's New York City
headquarters this week for a final round of negotiations on what
could become the first international treaty to regulate the $70
billion global conventional arms trade.
The treaty drafting conference will continue until March 28.
Following are questions and answers about the
draft arms trade treaty.
WHAT IS THE ARMS TRADE TREATY?
The point of an arms trade treaty is to set standards for
all cross-border transfers of any type of conventional weapon -
light and heavy. It would also create binding requirements for
nations to review all cross-border arms contracts to ensure the
munitions will not be used in human rights abuses, terrorism,
violations of humanitarian law, do not breach U.N. arms
embargoes and are not illegally diverted.
It would require governments to refuse to export weapons to
countries that would likely use them to violate human rights or
commit war crimes. It would also require governments to regulate
arms brokering.
WHAT WEAPONS WOULD BE COVERED?
The current draft treaty says that the following weapon
types will be covered by the pact "at a minimum": battle tanks;
armored combat vehicles; large-caliber artillery systems; combat
aircraft; attack helicopters; warships; missiles and missile
launchers; small arms and light weapons, ranging from assault
rifles to handguns.
It would not cover unconventional weapons like nuclear,
chemical and biological arms. Separate treaties cover those.
WHO WANTS SUCH A TREATY?
Human rights groups, arms control advocates and a majority
of the United Nations' 193 member states want a strong treaty
that imposes tough new standards on the largely unregulated arms
trade. Many of the treaty's most ardent
supporters come from Europe, Latin America and Africa, though it
has supporters from all over the world.
Some 108 countries, led by Mexico, issued a joint statement
on Monday saying "the overwhelming majority of (U.N.) Member
States agree with us on the necessity and the urgency of
adopting a strong Arms Trade Treaty. Our voice must be heard."
Among that statement's supporters were major arms producers
Britain and Germany. The other four top arms exporters - the
United States, Russia, China and France - did not endorse it.
The five permanent Security Council members - the United
States, Britain, France, China and Russia - issued their own
joint statement of support for a treaty that "sets the highest
possible common standards by which states will regulate the
international transfer of conventional arms."
The five also said that "an effective (treaty) should not
hinder the legitimate arms trade or the legitimate right to self
defense under the U.N. Charter."
The main reason the arms trade talks are taking place at all
is that the United States - the world's biggest arms trader -
reversed U.S. policy on the issue after President Barack Obama
was first elected and decided in 2009 to support a treaty.
Delegates have expressed concern that other major arms
producers like Iran, Pakistan and others might take issue with
some of the provisions in the treaty and demand the inclusion of
language that weakens it and adds loopholes. Since the
treaty-drafting conference works on the basis of consensus, any
country can veto the outcome if it chooses to do so.
WHAT WILL AN ARMS TRADE TREATY NOT DO?
According to the U.N. Office of Disarmament, it will not do
any of the following: interfere with domestic arms commerce or
the right to bear arms in member states; ban the export of any
type of weapon; harm states' legitimate right to self-defense;
undermine national arms regulation standards already in place.
The National Rifle Association, the powerful U.S. gun lobby
group, is strongly opposed to the arms trade treaty. The group
has vowed to fight the convention's ratification by the U.S.
Senate if Washington backs it at the United Nations.
The NRA says the treaty would undermine gun ownership rights
under the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
The American Bar Association, an attorneys' lobbying group,
last month disputed the NRA position, saying in a paper that
"ratification of the treaty would not infringe upon rights
guaranteed by the Second Amendment."
WHAT HAPPENS IF THE CONFERENCE FAILS TO APPROVE A TREATY?
If the conference fails to agree to a treaty because it
cannot reach the required consensus, delegates say they can put
it to a vote in the U.N. General Assembly to rescue it. Either
way, if a treaty is approved, national legislatures will need to
ratify it.
WHAT ARE THE STICKING POINTS IN NEGOTIATIONS?
- Ammunition. Most countries and rights groups want
ammunition to be covered comprehensively in the treaty. Exports
of ammunition are covered in the draft treaty but not imports.
The United States has said it opposes inclusion of ammunition.
- Self-defense. Some delegations are insisting that the
draft include more language on the right of countries to
legitimate self-defense. That is because some major
arms-importing states, especially in the Middle East, have
expressed concern that their ability to import weapons could
suffer if the treaty comes into force.
- Risk of diversion. Some countries want the risk of
diversion of weapons to unintended recipients, such as rebel
groups or governments under a U.N. arms embargo, to be a
criterion for refusing to grant an export license.
- "Overriding." The current draft says that arms exports
should be canceled if there is an "overriding" risk that they
could be used in human rights violations. Some countries have
suggested that a better threshold would be if there is a
"substantial" risk involved.
- Exemptions. There are a number of scenarios under which
arms deals would be exempt in the current draft, such as defense
cooperation agreements - something India wanted - and gifts and
loans of weapons. Supporters of a tough treaty call them
loopholes and want them removed.
- Reporting. There is disagreement over whether required
reports on arms trade should be made public. Countries like
China, Iran and others oppose making them public.
(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau; editing by Xavier Briand)