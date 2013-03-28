By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, March 28 Iran and North Korea on
Friday objected to the adoption of the first international
treaty to regulate the $70 billion global conventional arms
trade, complaining that it fails to ban weapons sales to rebel
groups.
Peter Woolcott of Australia, the president of the U.N.
Conference on the Arms Trade Treaty, adjourned the final session
of the 10-day meeting to hold last-minute consultations with the
Iranian and North Korean delegates in an attempt to persuade
them to join the consensus needed to approve the draft treaty.
U.N. diplomats said there was still a chance Woolcott could
salvage the process and secure the required unanimity to adopt
the treaty on Thursday. If the conference fails to adopt it, it
can be put to a vote in the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.
Syria also voiced serious concerns about the draft treaty,
though it did not formally block its adoption. Iran and North
Korea were the only two of the 193 U.N. members to formally
block approval of the draft.
United Nations member states began meeting last week in a
final push to end years of discussions and hammer out a binding
international treaty to end the lack of regulation over
cross-border conventional arms sales.
Arms control activists and human rights groups say a treaty
is needed to halt the uncontrolled flow of arms and ammunition
that they say fuels wars, atrocities and rights abuses.
Delegates to the treaty-drafting conference said on
Wednesday they were close to a deal to approve the treaty, but
cautioned that Iran and other countries might attempt to block
it.
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad told Iran's Press TV
that Tehran supports the arms trade treaty. But Iran's U.N.
Ambassador Mohammad Khazaee told the conference that he could
not accept the treaty in its current form.
"The achievement of such a treaty has been rendered out of
reach due to many legal flaws and loopholes," he said.
One of those flaws was its failure to ban sales of weapons
to groups that commit "acts of aggression," ostensibly referring
to rebel groups, he said. The current draft does not ban
transfers to armed groups but says all arms transfers should be
subjected to rigorous risk and human rights assessments first.
Syrian Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari echoed the Iranian
objections, saying he also objected to the fact that it does not
prohibit weapons transfers to rebel groups.
"Therefore it can't be accepted by my country," he said.
A North Korean delegate voiced similar complaints,
suggesting it was a discriminatory treaty.
Iran, which is under a U.N. arms embargo over its nuclear
program, is eager to ensure its arms imports and exports are not
curtailed, diplomats said. Syria is in a two-year-old civil war
and hopes Russian and Iranian arms keep flowing in, they added.
The United States and other major arms producers like Russia
and China - all three of which had prevented its adoption last
July - along with Germany, France and Britain appear to support
the draft treaty, U.N. diplomats said.
The point of an arms trade treaty is to set standards for
all cross-border transfers of conventional weapons. It would
also create binding requirements for nations to review all
cross-border arms contracts to ensure arms will not be used in
human rights abuses, terrorism or violations of humanitarian
law.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Will Dunham)