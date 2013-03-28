* Draft treaty could go to UN General Assembly vote soon
* Iran's UN envoy says arms treaty has "many flaws"
* Delegates, rights groups blame U.S. for consensus
requirement
* Oxfam: 3 countries hold world hostage on arms trade rules
(Rewrites with treaty blocked, U.N. vote expected)
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, March 28 Iran, Syria and North
Korea on Friday prevented the adoption of the first
international treaty to regulate the $70 billion global
conventional arms trade, complaining that it was flawed and
failed to ban weapons sales to rebel groups.
To get around the blockade, a number governments called on
Peter Woolcott of Australia, the president of the U.N.
Conference on the Arms Trade Treaty, to submit the draft treaty
to Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and request a swift vote on it
in the General Assembly.
U.N. diplomats said the 193-nation General Assembly could
put the draft treaty to a vote as early as Tuesday. Britain
supported the call for an assembly vote on the draft very soon.
"A good, strong treaty has been blocked," Britain's chief
delegate Joanne Adamson said. "Most people in the world want
regulation and those are the voices that need to be heard."
"This is success deferred," she added.
United Nations member states began meeting last week in a
final push to end years of discussions and hammer out a binding
international treaty to end the lack of regulation over
cross-border conventional arms sales.
Arms control activists and human rights groups say a treaty
is needed to halt the uncontrolled flow of arms and ammunition
that they say fuels wars, atrocities and rights abuses.
Delegates to the treaty-drafting conference said on
Wednesday they were close to a deal to approve the treaty, but
cautioned that Iran and other countries might attempt to block
it. Iran, Syria and North Korea did just that, blocking the
required consensus for it to pass.
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad had told Iran's Press
TV that Tehran supports the arms trade treaty. But Iranian U.N.
Ambassador Mohammad Khazaee told the conference that he could
not accept the treaty in its current form.
"The achievement of such a treaty has been rendered out of
reach due to many legal flaws and loopholes," he said. "It is a
matter of deep regret that genuine efforts of many countries for
a robust, balanced and non-discriminatory treaty were ignored."
One of those flaws was its failure to ban sales of weapons
to groups that commit "acts of aggression," ostensibly referring
to rebel groups, he said. The current draft does not ban
transfers to armed groups but says all arms transfers should be
subjected to rigorous risk and human rights assessments first.
U.S. DEMANDED CONSENSUS RULE
Syrian Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari echoed the Iranian
concerns, saying he also objected to the fact that it does not
prohibit weapons transfers to rebel groups.
"Unfortunately our national concerns were not taken into
consideration," he said. "It can't be accepted by my country."
A North Korean delegate voiced similar complaints,
suggesting it was a discriminatory treaty: "This (treaty) is not
balanced."
Iran, which is under a U.N. arms embargo over its nuclear
program, is eager to ensure its arms imports and exports are not
curtailed, diplomats said. Syria is in a two-year-old civil war
and hopes Russian and Iranian arms keep flowing in, they added.
North Korea is also under a U.N. arms embargo due to its
nuclear weapons and missile programs.
The United States and other major arms producers such as
Russia and China - all three of which had prevented its adoption
last July - along with Germany, France and Britain were ready to
support the draft treaty, U.N. diplomats said.
Several diplomats and human rights groups that have lobbied
hard in favor of the treaty complained that the requirement of
consensus for the pact to pass was something that the United
States insisted on years ago. That rule gave every U.N. member
state the ability to veto the draft treaty.
"The world has been held hostage by three states," said Anna
Macdonald, an arms control expert at humanitarian agency Oxfam.
"We have known all along that the consensus process was deeply
flawed and today we see it is actually dysfunctional."
"Countries such as Iran, Syria and DPRK (North Korea) should
not be allowed to dictate to the rest of the world how the sale
of weapons should be regulated," she added.
The point of an arms trade treaty is to set standards for
all cross-border transfers of conventional weapons. It would
also create binding requirements for states to review all
cross-border arms contracts to ensure arms will not be used in
human rights abuses, terrorism or violations of humanitarian
law.
The main reason the arms trade talks took place at all is
that the United States - the world's biggest arms exporter -
reversed U.S. policy on the issue after President Barack Obama
was first elected and decided in 2009 to support an arms treaty.
The U.S. demand that the conference be run on the basis of
consensus was because Washington wanted to be able to block any
treaty that undermined the U.S. constitutional right to bear
arms, a sensitive political issue in the United States.
The National Rifle Association, a powerful U.S. pro-gun
lobbying group, opposes the treaty and has vowed to fight to
prevent its ratification if it reaches Washington. The NRA says
the treaty would undermine domestic gun-ownership rights.
The American Bar Association, an attorneys' lobby group, has
said that the treaty would not impact the right to bear arms.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Will Dunham and
Lisa Shumaker)