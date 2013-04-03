* U.S. pro-gun lobby NRA: It's a sad day for America
* U.S. secretary of state welcomes treaty's adoption
* Iran, North Korea, Syria cast sole no votes
* Mexico: Entry into force could take 2-3 years
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, April 2 The 193-nation U.N.
General Assembly on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved the first
treaty on the global arms trade, which seeks to regulate the $70
billion business in conventional arms and keep weapons out of
the hands of human rights abusers.
The National Rifle Association (NRA), a powerful U.S.
pro-gun lobbying group that has opposed the treaty from the
start, said it was a sad day for the United States, which joined
the vast majority of U.N. member states by voting for the pact.
Iran, Syria and North Korea cast the sole votes against the
treaty. The same three states last week prevented a
treaty-drafting conference at U.N. headquarters from reaching
the required consensus to adopt the pact.
The official U.N. tally showed 154 votes in favor, three
against 23 abstentions, though diplomats and U.N. officials said
the actual vote was 155-3-22. They said Angola was recorded as
having abstained, though it had attempted to vote yes.
Iran, which is under a U.N. arms embargo over its nuclear
program, is eager to ensure its arms imports and exports are not
curtailed, while Syria's government is embroiled in a two-year
civil war and relies on arms from Russia and Iran, envoys said.
North Korea is also under a U.N. arms embargo due to its
nuclear weapons and missile programs.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon welcomed the vote, saying
the treaty "will help to keep warlords, pirates, terrorists,
criminals and their like from acquiring deadly arms."
The treaty will be open for signature on June 3 and will
enter into force 90 days after the 50th signatory ratifies it.
Mexican U.N. Ambassador Luis Alfonso de Alba told reporters it
normally takes two to three years for a treaty to come into
force, but said he hoped it would happen sooner in this case.
Major arms producers China and Russia joined Cuba, Bolivia,
Nicaragua and other countries in abstaining. Although a
significant number of countries abstained, putting the treaty to
a General Assembly vote was the only way its supporters could
get it adopted after the treaty conference collapsed last week.
NRA: 'A SAD, YET TELLING, DAY'
Many of the countries that abstained, among them India,
complained the treaty favored exporting over importing states.
Russia said Moscow would take a hard look at the treaty before
deciding whether to sign it.
Several delegates told Reuters the treaty's effectiveness
would be limited if major arms exporters refused to sign it.
The United States, the world's No. 1 arms exporter, voted in
favor of the treaty despite fierce opposition from the NRA,
whose lobbying wing - the NRA Institute for Legislative Action -
issued a statement condemning the U.N. vote.
"This treaty disregards the Second Amendment to our
Constitution and threatens individual firearm ownership," said
Chris Cox, head of the NRA-ILA. "It is a sad, yet telling, day
when the president of the United States and his administration
refuse to defend America's Constitution on the world stage."
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in a statement the
U.N. adopted "a strong, effective and implementable Arms Trade
Treaty that can strengthen global security while protecting the
sovereign right of states to conduct legitimate arms trade."
"Nothing in this treaty could ever infringe on the rights of
American citizens under our domestic law or the Constitution,
including the Second Amendment," he added, referring to the U.S.
Constitutional amendment that guarantees the right to bear arms.
The NRA has vowed to fight to prevent the treaty's
ratification by the U.S. Senate when it reaches Washington.
Syrian U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari repeated that his
government opposes the arms trade treaty because it does not ban
the sale of weapons to non-state actors and "terrorists" like
those it says are active in Syria. The civil war there has
claimed at least 70,000 lives, according to U.N. estimates.
Syria routinely refers to rebels trying to oust President
Bashar al-Assad as "terrorists" backed by foreign governments.
The treaty does not ban transfers to armed groups, but says
all arms transfers should be subjected to rigorous risk and
human rights assessments first.
British Prime Minister David Cameron hailed the vote as a
"landmark agreement that will save lives and ease the immense
human suffering caused by armed conflict around the world."
SCRUTINY ON HUMAN RIGHTS
Mexico issued a statement on behalf of 98 U.N. member states
saying, "an effective implementation of this treaty will make a
real difference for the people of the world."
U.N. member states began meeting on March 18 in a final push
to end years of discussions and hammer out a binding
international treaty to end the lack of regulation over
cross-border conventional arms sales.
Arms control activists and rights groups have said a treaty
was needed to halt the uncontrolled flow of arms and ammunition
that they say fuels wars, atrocities and rights abuses.
The Arms Trade Treaty aims to set standards for all
cross-border transfers of conventional weapons. It would also
create binding requirements for states to review all
cross-border arms contracts to ensure that arms will not be used
in human rights abuses, terrorism or violations of humanitarian
law.
"The agreement of the Arms Trade Treaty sends a clear
message to arms dealers who supply warlords and dictators that
their time is up," said Anna Macdonald of the global development
group Oxfam.
The main reason the arms trade talks took place at all is
that the United States, the world's biggest arms trader,
reversed U.S. policy on the issue after President Barack Obama
was first elected and decided in 2009 to support a treaty.
