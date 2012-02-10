By Tim Hepher
SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Feb 10 Vietnam is opening up to
the West as an arms supplier as it broadens its links in the
wake of tension in the South China Sea, a senior French defence
industry executive said on Friday.
The Communist-ruled country is one of several Southeast
Asian nations seeking to expand surveillance and maritime patrol
capabilities, sparking fierce competition for regional deals
estimated to be worth up to several hundred million dollars.
"Vietnam is opening to Western suppliers, which was not the
case two or three years ago," said Marie-Laure Bourgeois,
vice-president for South and Southeast Asia at France's Thales
, Europe's largest defence electronics supplier.
"There has been a revival of tensions recently in the South
China Sea and this is increasing demand for surveillance
systems. Countries in the region want to ensure they have enough
awareness of what is happening at sea and in the air."
Vietnam is embroiled in a complex set of territorial
disputes with China and four other parties -- Brunei, Malaysia,
the Philippines and Taiwan -- over waters giving access to
untapped oil and gas reserves and valuable fishing grounds.
China's claims, the broadest, cover all of the Spratly and
Paracel islands and most of the South China Sea.
Concern over possible hostilities or an accidental
confrontation spiked in May last year when Vietnam and China
exchanged fresh accusations of sovereignty violations, although
the issue has since come off the boil.
Israel is seen as the front-runner to win the radar contract
Thales was bidding for in Vietnam, but other opportunities lie
ahead, Bourgeois said.
"There are discussions with the Vietnam authorities which
are no longer just buying Russian equipment. We have
participated in discussions on radar and are still in some
discussions," she told a group of reporters on the eve of the
Singapore Air Show.
Israel and Vietnam have stepped up bilateral contacts of
late, but any defence deals are months away, a source at Israel
Aerospace Industries told Reuters, asked about the comments.
On Thursday, the Israeli company announced a $150 million
contract to supply radar to an unidentified Asian country.
CHINA CONCERN
"Vietnam has traditionally bought Soviet or Russian
technology but it is emerging as a possible market for others,"
said James Hardy, Asia-Pacific Editor for Jane's Defence Weekly.
"We have seen Vietnam increase its ties to the West in the
past few years, partly as a way to gain insurance against China,
whose intentions in the South China Sea are their number one
concern, Vietnam is emerging as a possible market."
There are limitations on how far diversification can go
since the United States prohibits weapons sales to its former
foe.
Assistant U.S. Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said in
Hanoi last week that Vietnam needed to improve its record on the
human rights front before moving ahead with closer military
ties.
In late December, China's Vice President Xi Jinping, widely
expected to take over as top leader from late 2012, called for
better relations with Vietnam, saying the two countries should
properly handle their differences and do more to build trust.
In mid-October, the two countries signed an agreement aimed
at containing the dispute, though later in the month Vietnam and
the Philippines agreed to expand non-military cooperation in the
South China Sea.
The waters are strategically important as the shortest route
between the Pacific and Indian Oceans. Half the globe's oil
tanker traffic passes through the disputed area, underpinning
demand for defensive systems and border surveillance systems
expected to be on display at the Feb. 14-19 air show.
Asia's growing urbanisation and strong commercial air
traffic are also driving demand for civil systems, like a
monorail in the Malaysian capital, and air traffic control
networks.
"More and more Koreans and Chinese are spending their
holidays in Southeast Asia. Air transport is one of the major
sources of growth here," Bourgeois said.
