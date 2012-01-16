NEW DELHI India's army chief General Vijay Kumar Singh has taken the government to court over a long-standing feud over his age, local media reported on Monday.

Singh, who heads the world's second largest standing army, filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court, television channel CNN-IBN reported, in a move that is expected to have ramifications on how the country selects its future military leaders.

The row stems from the fact that the defence ministry treats May 10, 1950, the date entered in Singh's services entrance exams, as his date of birth. This means he is scheduled to retire this year.

Singh, however, contends that May 10, 1951, the date mentioned in his school certificate, be taken into consideration, thus making him eligible to retire in 2013.

This is the first time that a serving Indian army chief has taken the government to court, CNN-IBN said.

It also said that the defence ministry had rejected Singh's complaint twice earlier for not treating 1951 as the year of his birth.

The defence ministry, the army headquarters and Singh's lawyer could not be reached for comment.

(Writing by Arup Roychoudhury)