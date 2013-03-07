US STOCKS-Wall St rises as data signals economy accelerating
* Dow up 0.57 pct, S&P 500 up 0.59 pct, Nasdaq up 0.58 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
March 7 Uranium One Inc shareholders voted in favor of Russia's state-owned ARMZ's offer to take the company private by buying the rest of the shares it does not already own.
The Russian uranium company agreed in January to pay C$1.3 billion to take Uranium One private.
* Dow up 0.57 pct, S&P 500 up 0.59 pct, Nasdaq up 0.58 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* announced an amendment to the effective dates of its multi-year, national agreement with humana inc. Announced on may 1, 2017.