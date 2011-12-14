Dec 14 Canada's Aroway Energy Inc
said it has exceeded its year-end production target, helped by
production from new wells.
The oil and gas company, which owns properties in the Peace
River Arch area of Northern Alberta, said it now expects to end
2011 with a production rate of 669 barrels of oil equivalent per
day (boepd), compared with the targeted 600 boepd.
In September, the company hit a production rate of 530 boepd
and expressed confidence of attaining the 600-boepd mark in time
as new wells are brought online.
Shares of Vancouver-based Aroway closed at 62 Canadian cents
on Tuesday on the Toronto Venture Exchange.