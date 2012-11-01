LONDON Nov 1 Broadcast transmission provider
Arqiva has kicked off a process to refinance its 3.4 billion
pound ($5.48 billion) debt pile, banking sources said on
Thursday.
HSBC and Rothschild are advising on the process.
Around 25 banks have been sent a request to submit financing
proposals to determine the best terms available for refinancing
the debt, some of which matures as early as 2014, banking
sources said.
"Our refinancing preparations have been underway for the
last 12 months, these are on-going and there are no time
pressures as our facilities do not expire until July 2014.
Discussions with potential lenders have been positive," said
Arqiva's head of PR Gary Follows.
The level of debt needed to be refinanced could be
significantly more than 3.4 billion pounds due to expensive
long-dated interest rate swaps that were put in place at the
time the deal was done in 2007, banking sources added.
The swaps were adopted to hedge against the risk of rising
interest rates. But rates fell to historic lows and companies
that took out the swaps are saddled with costly interest
payments that they no longer need.
The 2007 deal backed Macquarie's 2.5 billion pound buyout of
National Grid Wireless from National Grid and the refinancing of
Arqiva's debt, formerly known as NTL Towers.
Arqiva is owned by a consortium of seven shareholder groups,
the two largest being Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with
a 48 percent holding and Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund
2 with 25 percent.
Over the summer, shareholders began exploring which investor
base to access to refinance the large deal.
The original debt - a hybrid infrastructure, leveraged loan
deal - was a product of the boom-time era and is not available
anymore.
The refinancing will be more like an infrastructure deal.
Both the loan and bond market will be accessed with an
additional junior debt piece involving leveraged loans and high
yield bonds, banking sources said.
The new refinanced deal will be more highly leveraged than
senior secured debt but less leveraged than the 8 to 9 times on
the existing deal, the banking sources said.
Arqiva has revenues of over 800 million pounds per annum and
employs more than 2,000 people, according to its website.
Its major customers include the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Five,
BSkyB, Discovery, CNN, ESPN, Vodafone, O2, Orange, T-Mobile,
mobile provider 3 and the emergency services.