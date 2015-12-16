Dec 16 Drug developer Array BioPharma Inc said its experimental drug helped patients with a form of melanoma live longer without their cancer progressing, in a late-stage study.

The drug, binimetinib, met the main goal of improving progression-free survival (PFS) compared with chemotherapy in the ongoing trial, the company said. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)