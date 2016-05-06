May 6 Array:

* Says the company repurchased 3,250,000 shares of the company during April 8 to May 6

* Says the total purchase amount is T$56,777,195

* The company repurchased 3,250,000 shares of its common shares as of May 6, representing a 4.17 pct stake

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/ykEz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)