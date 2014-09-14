MELBOURNE, Sept 15 Australian iron ore miner and steel maker Arrium Ltd launched a share sale to shareholders and institutions aiming to raise A$754 million ($680 million) to pay down debt to help it cope with a slump in iron ore prices.

"While the company last month reported it had achieved significant progress with debt reduction, iron ore prices have fallen significantly in the last month to 5-year lows and there is increased uncertainty over the extent and timing of recovery," Chairman Peter Smedley said in a statement.

(1 US dollar = 1.1096 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)