* Arrium warns outlook uncertain for iron ore recovery
* Plans to more than double share base to help pay down debt
* Share sale priced at 26 pct discount
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Sept 15 Australian iron ore miner and
steel maker Arrium Ltd launched a huge share sale to
shareholders and institutions on Monday, aiming to raise A$754
million ($680 million) to pay down debt following a collapse in
iron ore prices.
Iron ore prices have dived 40 percent this year to their
lowest levels since 2009, hurting all but the world's four
biggest iron ore producers, who have flooded the market with new
supply just as demand growth has slowed in China.
"While the company last month reported it had achieved
significant progress with debt reduction, iron ore prices have
fallen significantly in the last month to 5-year lows and there
is increased uncertainty over the extent and timing of
recovery," Chairman Peter Smedley said in a statement.
Arrium's main customer for its 13 million tonnes a year of
iron ore is China, where demand growth has slowed as the housing
market has cooled. Manufacturing, power generation, retail and
property investment data on the weekend reinforced fears the
economy is at risk of a sharp slowdown.
Investors said it made sense for Arrium to raise the funds
to pay down debt, as there had been concerns about how it would
manage its net debt of A$1.7 billion, as of June 30, with iron
ore prices likely to remain under pressure for some time.
"I don't see iron ore prices going up in a hurry. We've got
to start seeing a recovery in the Chinese building market. We're
not seeing that yet," said Robert Hook, a portfolio manager at
SG Hiscock & Co, whose SGH20 high conviction fund sold its stake
in Arrium before iron ore prices plunged.
"We just felt it had reached a good valuation point and we
also took the view that growth rates in China were probably
going to start slowing - and I emphasise growth rates not demand
- and there would be a huge (iron ore) supply coming on the
market."
Arrium, Australia's fourth-largest iron ore producer, said
it was seeking to raise A$98 million through an offer of shares
to institutional investors and A$656 million from existing
shareholders, more than doubling its share base.
The offer is being pitched at A$0.48 a share, an unusually
large discount of 26 percent to Arrium's last trade.
Arrium is the biggest iron ore miner to take drastic action
in face of the iron ore slump. Last week fledgling producer
Western Desert Resources called in administrators after
failing to reach a deal with bankers to pay down debt.
The capital raising will help the company cut its gearing to
around 18 percent from 31 percent, which Smedley said would
position the company well for when iron ore prices and steel
volumes improve and the Australian dollar falls.
Arrium exported 12.5 million tonnes of iron ore in the year
to June 2014. Its shares have plunged 63 percent this year,
slightly more than other smaller iron ore miners, to value the
company at A$888 million.
The company was the target of a A$1.2 billion takeover offer
two years ago led by South Korean steel giant POSCO
but rejected it as too cheap.
Arrium's shares were on a trading halt on Monday ahead of
the institutional bookbuild.
(1 US dollar = 1.1096 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)