* Consortium drops sweetened bid after Arrium board
rejection
* Arrium shares down 1.9 pct at close, before announcement
SYDNEY Oct 31 Noble Group Ltd and
POSCO dropped a A$1.2 billion ($1.24 billion)
takeover bid for Australia's Arrium Ltd on Wednesday,
balking at paying more after the company's board rejected a
sweetened offer.
Shares in Arrium, which produces steel products, mines iron
ore and sells mining consumables, had jumped nearly 6 percent
after the company revealed the A$0.88 bid, but closed down 1.9
percent at A$0.785 cents on concerns the bid would not proceed.
Iron prices have recovered from three-year lows, easing the
pressure on beaten-down miners that were becoming the target of
Asian firms.
"The original bid was very opportunistic. It was at a time
of maximum negativity in iron ore pricing," said a mining
analyst in Sydney who asked not to be named
"Now, every week that goes on currently sees iron ore at
$115 - $120 a tonne, and I expect the company could come out
with some relatively positive news around its manufacturing
operations at the AGM in November, so it is in Arrium's interest
to stall and not really engage at this point," the analyst said.
The first approach at the start of the month came after a
fall in iron ore prices below $90 a tonne had sent valuations of
especially the smaller, debt-laden iron ore firms tumbling, in
Arrium's case to a record low of A$0.50 in September.
The company has built up A$2.4 billion in long-term debt as
it spends to develop iron ore mines in South Australia, more
than double its market capitalisation, and a low iron ore price
would have made it difficult to repay the loans.
Arrium, formerly known as OneSteel Ltd, plans to raise iron
ore capacity to 11 million tonnes a year by mid-2013 from 6
million tonnes now.
"The revised proposal is opportunistic. It comes as iron ore
prices are rising and after we have shipped the first ore from
our new mine two weeks ago," chairman Peter Smedley said in a
statement while rejecting the offer, which was up 17 percent
from an earlier approach.
The bulk of Arrium's sales comes from steel and mining
consumables, with iron ore mining contributing just 11 percent
of revenue in 2011/12, according to Thomson Reuters data.
POSCO has been looking to boost its access to iron ore and
coal used to make steel, including taking a 12.5 percent stake
in the $10 billion Roy Hill iron ore project in Australia and a
24.5 percent stake in the West Pilbara Iron Ore joint venture.
It last week announced it was cutting its annual investment
target after posting a 25 percent drop in quarterly profit,
tightening its belt in response to concerns about its appetite
for acquisitions.
Arrium has retained UBS as its financial adviser
and Allens Linklaters as its legal adviser. The bidding
consortium, which includes National Pension Service of Korea,
Korea Investment Corp and Korea Finance Corp, was advised by
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, sources have said.
($1 = 0.9644 Australian dollars)
