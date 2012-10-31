SYDNEY Nov 1 Shares in Australia's Arrium
fell as much as 15 percent on Thursday after a
consortium including POSCO and Noble Group
dropped their A$1.2 billion takeover approach for the steel and
iron ore company after being rejected by the board.
Arrium shares fell as low as A$0.67 on Thursday morning
compared with the A$0.88 per share price the consortium,
Steelmakers Australia, had proposed and which the Arrium board
rejected as opportunistic and under-valuing the firm.
Shares in Arrium had traded as low as A$0.50 shortly before
Steelmakers Australia's initial $A0.75 per share approach a
month ago.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by John Mair)