SYDNEY, Oct 9 Australia's Arrium Ltd
sold its 50.3 percent stake in New Zealand's Steel and Tube
Holdings Ltd for NZ$91.2 million ($74.77 million),
shoring up its defence against a takeover by a consortium
including Noble Group Ltd and South Korea's POSCO
.
The Australian steel and mining company said it has hired an
investment bank to underwrite the sale of its holding at NZ$2.05
a share, a 15.3 percent discount to Steel and Tube's closing
price of NZ$2.42. The proceeds will be used to cut Arrium's
debt.
"The sale of our shareholding reflects our strategy to focus
on growing our mining and mining consumables businesses,"
Arrium's chief executive, Geoff Plummer, said in a statement.
Last week Arrium, which has net debt of A$2.14 billion
($2.18 billion), rejected a A$1.01 billion bid by Steelmakers
Australia, saying the bid was undervalued and highly conditional
.
The Steelmakers Australia consortium , which includes
National Pension Service of Korea, Korea Investment Corp and
Korea Finance Corp in addition to Noble and Posco, has urged
Arrium directors to hold talks to work towards an agreeable
offer.
Arrium's iron ore capacity will rise to 11 million tonnes a
year by mid-2013 from 6 million tonnes now. It posted an
underlying net profit of A$195 million on sales of A$7.6 billion
in 2011/12.
($1 = 1.2198 New Zealand dollars)
($1 = 0.9767 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Matt Driskill)