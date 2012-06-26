BRUSSELS, June 26 U.S. technology distributor
Arrow Electronics secured EU regulatory clearance on
Tuesday to buy French-based computing product distributor
Altimate for 48.1 million euros ($60 million).
Altimate is a unit of Irish business services group DCC Plc
.
The European Commission, the EU competition watchdog, said
the two firms are both active in wholesale markets for
distributing computer and IT products and that regulators had
looked in particular into distribution of data storage products
in Spain and Portugal.
"The Commission's investigation found that the merged entity
would continue to face substantial competition from several
well-established, strong and effective competitors in the
markets concerned," it said in a statement.
It said characteristics of the market in question also made
for "substantial intra-brand and inter-brand competition in the
markets as well as the presence of customers with sufficient
market knowledge to be able to switch between distributors with
minimal costs".