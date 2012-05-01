* Sees Q2 adj EPS $1.08-$1.20 vs est $1.23

* Sees Q2 sales $5.04 bln to $5.44 bln vs est $5.21 bln

* Q1 adj EPS $1.05 vs est $1.08

* Q1 sales $4.89 bln vs est $4.91 bln

* Shares fall as much as 10 pct

May 1 Arrow Electronics Inc, a distributor of electronic components, forecast a quarterly profit below analyst estimates, sending its shares down as much as 10 percent on Tuesday.

The company, which sells products made by Intel, Hewlett-Packard and Microsoft, said it expects second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.08 to $1.20 per share and total sales of $5.04 billion to $5.44 billion.

Analysts, on an average, are expecting the company to earn $1.23 per share on revenue of $5.21 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The results of Arrow and its peers are often considered indicators for technology spending as they distribute everything from personal computers to microchips and occupy a central position in the technology supply chain.

Rival Synnex Corp had forecast a weak second-quarter citing transition of certain customer contracts to a fee-for-service arrangement, but analysts said the company could be facing demand shortage from its retailer customers.

Arrow also posted lower-than-expected first-quarter earnings as sales fell at its global components segment in Asia and Europe

First-quarter net income fell to $113.6 million, or $1 per share, from $136.3 million, or $1.16 per share, a year ago.

The company, which competes with Ingram Micro, Synnex and Avnet Inc, earned $1.05 per share excluding special items.

Sales fell to $4.89 billion from $5.22 billion last year. Sales at its global components segment, which distributes computer hardware like batteries, connectors and embedded displays, and brought in 69 percent of the company's sales last year, fell 14 percent to $3.35 billion.

Analysts, on an average, were expecting first-quarter earnings of $1.08 per share on sales of $4.91 billion.

Arrow had said last month that it would buy Altimate for 48.1 million euros ($63.98 million) to expand in Europe -- its third acquisition this year after Asset Recovery Corp and TechTurn Ltd.

Shares of the Englewood, Colorado-based company fell to a three month low of $37.15 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.