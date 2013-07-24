July 24 Technology products distributor Arrow Electronics Inc posted a higher quarterly revenue due to a strong growth in sales of high-margin computing products to businesses.

Net income fell to $89.9 million, or 86 cents per share, in the second quarter from $114.4 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 3 percent to $5.31 billion.

The computing products business contributes about 35 percent to the company's sales and supplies to original equipment manufacturers.