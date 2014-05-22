May 22 Arrow Global Group Plc :

* Adjusted EBITDA up 17.6 pct to 22.3 mln stg (3 months ended 31 March 2013: 19.0 mln stg); adjusted EBITDA ratio 70.1 pct (3 months ended 31 March 2013: 69.4 pct)

* Underlying net income 5.2 mln stg with no portfolio write up (3 months ended 31 March 2013: 5.6 mln stg including 2.6 mln stg of portfolio write up)