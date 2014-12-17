BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets exports order for supply of steel wheels
* Says exports order for supply of steel wheels for EU trailer & aftermarket
Dec 17 Arsan Tekstil :
* Says to increase capital to TRY 84.7 million ($35.94 million) from TRY 70.6 million through bonus share issues Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.3570 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says exports order for supply of steel wheels for EU trailer & aftermarket
* Says misconduct of a former executive officer from co's controlling unit FINELIFE Corp, has been found recently