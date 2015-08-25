LONDON Arsenal must travel to last season's League Cup runners-up Tottenham Hotspur after the draw for the third round made on Tuesday threw up several mouth-watering local derbies.

The London rivals have met three times in the competition in the last 10 years with Arsenal winning a two-legged 2007 semi-final and Spurs triumphing at the same stage the next season. Arsenal won after extra time in the third round in 2010.

Another enticing derby sees five-time champions Aston Villa facing second-tier Birmingham City in a second city derby.

Holders and premier League champions Chelsea, who beat four-times winners Spurs 2-0 at Wembley in last season's final, start the defence of their trophy with a trip to third-tier Walsall.

As well as the north London derby, other all Premier-League ties see Sunderland hosting leaders Manchester City, Norwich City welcoming West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City entertaining West Ham United.

Record eight-times winners Liverpool will play basement division side Carlisle United at Anfield, while Manchester United take on second-tier Ipswich Town at Old Trafford.

Ties will be played during the week of Sept. 21.

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)