BRUSSELS, Dec 20 Belgo-Dutch medical supplies
company Arseus has lined up big acquisitions early in
2013 to boost its pharmaceutical ingredients business after the
latest in a string of smaller bolt-on purchases.
The specialist in supplying ingredients for medical
compounding, allowing pharmacists to make their own versions of
drugs, announced the relatively small purchase on Thursday of
Colorado-based B&B Pharmaceuticals.
It followed three acquisitions last month worth a total of
about 16.5 million euros ($21.88 million).
"We are fully involved with numerous other acquisition
candidates and there are a small amount of big acquisitions
coming up if all our plans succeed at the beginning of next
year," Chief Executive Ger van Jeveren told a conference call
for analysts.
He said the bigger acquisitions, which could be in the
United States, Europe or South America, the main markets where
Arseus operates, would be worth significantly more than those it
made last month, but declined to elaborate.
Arseus, which also sells dentist chairs and surgical
equipment, has 75 million euros to spend on making acquisitions,
minus the cost of buying Colorado-based B&B Pharmaceuticals,
which was announced on Thursday.
It declined to give a value for the B&B deal, saying only it
paid 5.5 times core profit for the company, which it forecast
would have turnover of about $6 million in 2012.