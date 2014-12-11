BRIEF-ASML files patent infringement lawsuits against Nikon
* ASML has today filed suits in Japan, both on its own and jointly with its strategic partner Zeiss
Dec 11 FSMA:
* Suspends trading of shares/warrants/derivatives of Arseus NV
* Suspension starts on Dec. 11, 16:58 p.m. and trading will be restored on Dec. 12 at 09:00 a.m.
* Suspension is at the request of the issuer Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ASML has today filed suits in Japan, both on its own and jointly with its strategic partner Zeiss
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 0.8 percent to 22 percent, or to be 145 million yuan to 175 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (143.8 million yuan)