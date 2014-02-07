BRUSSELS Feb 7 Arseus NV : * Arseus achieves turnover growth of 18.6 pct and realises organic growth of 12.6 pct * Says EBITDA increased 30.5 pct to EUR 88.0 million * Says turnover increased 14.4 pct to EUR 386.1 million * Says divestment of all remaining dental and medical activities in 2014 * Says dividend proposal for 2013: EUR 0.72 per share * Says outlook 2014: turnover of at least EUR 480 million with an REBITDA margin of 26 pct * Says Fagron has signed an agreement in principle to acquire three large compounding facilities in the US. * Says transaction is expected to be closed in the second quarter of 2014 * Says divestment will transform co to a pure research and development scientific company