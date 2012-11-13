BRUSSELS Nov 13 Belgo-Dutch medical supplies firm Arseus said on Tuesday it has made three acquisitions in its drug ingredients business Fagron as it seeks to capitalise on the growth of drug compounding, where pharmacists mix up their own medications.

The acquisitions, in Brazil, Colombia and Scandinavia, will generate a combined annual turnover of about 12 million euros ($15.25 million) in 2012 and an EBITDA margin of 25 percent. ($1 = 0.7867 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton)