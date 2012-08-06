(Adds quote, detail)
AMSTERDAM Aug 6 Belgian medical equipment
supplies company Arseus said deregulation in the Dutch
dental market this year led to delays in investments and curbed
its profit growth, but it kept its 2012 outlook for
profitability to grow faster than turnover.
The company, which sells dentists' chairs, surgical
instruments and ingredients to pharmacies, on Monday reported
first-half results roughly in line with analysts' forecasts.
The strong performance of Arseus's Fagron division, which
supplies pharmacies with drug compounds to make bespoke
medicines, offset weaker results in the dental business, where
core profit fell by a third.
Recurring core earnings before interest, taxation,
depreciation and amortisation (REBITDA) rose 17.9 percent to
38.8 million euros ($47.88 million) in the first half, in line
with the 39.3 million seen in a Reuters poll of four analysts.
Revenue rose 15.3 percent to 268.3 million euros.
Arseus said the introduction in January of a limited trial
period during which dentists in the Netherlands were free to set
their own fees had led to "considerable uncertainty and unrest
on the Dutch dental market".
Many dentists and dental laboratories had delayed
investments so turnover for its dental division, its second
largest unit, in the second quarter of 2012 was lower than
originally budgeted, the company said.
"While the trial with deregulated dental charges in the
Netherlands will be discontinued from 1 January 2013, it is
unclear what the impact will be on the turnover of Arseus Dental
in the second half of 2012," it said.
($1=0.8104 euros)
(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)