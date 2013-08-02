* Shares rise to all-time high
* Recurring core profit 50.4 mln vs 45 mln expected
* Says starts strategic review of two units
(Adds detail on strategic review, share reaction, analyst
comment)
BRUSSELS, Aug 2 Belgian medical equipment maker
Arseus is optimistic on prospects for the second half
following a rise of nearly a third in core profits in the first
half of 2013, sending its shares to an all-time high.
Profits were up because of a strong performance from the
group's biggest business Fagron, which makes medical ingredients
for pharmacists.
Fagron, which made up three quarters of first-half core
profit, increased profit margins by 3.9 percentage points to
24.5 percent. Fagron's increasing scale helped it negotiate
lower prices with its suppliers and it sold more specialised
products at higher prices.
Arseus said these trends should drive margins going forward.
"We're very happy with the way that profit margins have
grown," Chief Executive Ger van Jeveren said in an interview on
Friday. "In any case they should at least stay where they are
but I think we can do even better in the second half of the
year," he said.
Overall, the group said it expected healthy organic growth
in 2013, with profits growing faster than sales, boosting
margins.
Arseus's core profit margins, adjusted for one-off items,
rose to 17.8 percent in the first-half from 14.5 percent in the
same period last year.
The company's shares rose as much as 13.2 percent, hitting
an all-time high of 22.44 euros.
"The biggest part of today's spike is the strong results
which confirm the strong results of the second half of 2012,"
said KBC Securities analyst Jan De Kerpel
Recurring core profit (REBITDA) rose 29.9 percent in the
first-half of 2013 to 50.4 million euros ($66.70 million). That
was better than the 45 million euros expected in a Reuters poll.
HEALTHCARE REVIEW
Arseus said its board was considering options for the
group's Healthcare Solutions and Healthcare Specialities
divisions, where sales fell in the first half.
Healthcare Solutions, which makes everything from dentists'
chairs to wipes and syringes for hospitals, had a 5.2 percent
drop in sales in the first half as dentists were slow to spend
because of uncertainty currently over the reimbursement of
dental charges.
This also affected Healthcare Specialties, which makes
products for dental labs, which reported a 4.3 percent fall in
revenues.
The group said it hoped it could complete the review and act
upon it before the end of the year.
"I think selling the units would lead to an impairment, I
don't believe they can sell the units for the value at which
they have them in the books," KBC's De Kerpel said.
($1 = 0.7557 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek. editing by Jane Merriman)