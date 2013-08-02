BRUSSELS Aug 2 Belgian medical equipment maker
Arseus posted better-than-expected core profit in the
first half of 2013, led by a surge in profitability at its
Fagron unit which sells medical ingredients to pharmacies.
Recurring core profit (REBITDA) rose 29.9 percent in the
first-half of 2013 to 50.4 million euros ($66.70 million), it
said on Friday. That was better than the 45 million euros
expected in a Reuters consensus.
It said that for 2013 it expected healthy organic growth
with profitability growing faster than turnover.
($1 = 0.7557 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)