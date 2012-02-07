(Adds detail, background)

* 2011 recurring core profit 72.9 mln euros, vs 67.0 mln expected

* Fagron unit grows 2011 profits by 37.5 pct

* Expects revenues to grow in 2012, profits to grow faster

BRUSSELS, Feb 7 - Belgian medical equipment and services company Arseus reported 2011 earnings that beat forecasts, buoyed by a strong performance at its pharmaceutical ingredients unit Fagron.

Arseus also said on Tuesday it expected another increase in sales on a like-for-like basis this year and guided for profit to grow faster than turnover.

The company, which sells dentist chairs, surgical instruments and ingredients to pharmacies, said 2011 recurring core profit rose 21 percent to 72.9 million euros ($95 million) compared with a forecast of 67.0 million euros.

Its Fagron unit, which supplies pharmacies with drug compounds to make bespoke medicines, saw core profit rise 37.5 percent, supported by acquisitions.

Arseus said it would continue to make acquisitions for the unit, with an emphasis on Europe and the Americas.

Other units also saw profit grow, with the exception of Arseus Dental, where profits fell more than a quarter. ($1 = 0.7646 euro) (Editing by Dan Lalor)