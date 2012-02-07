* 2011 recurring core profit 72.9 mln euros, vs 67.0 mln expected

* Fagron unit grows 2011 profits by 37.5 pct

* Expects revenues to grow in 2012, profits to grow faster (Adds CEO comments, share reaction)

By Robert-Jan Bartunek

BRUSSELS, Feb 7 - Belgian medical equipment supplies company Arseus reported a better than expected 21 percent rise in core profits on Tuesday, buoyed by a strong performance at its pharmaceutical ingredients unit Fagron.

Arseus also said on Tuesday it expected another increase in sales on a like-for-like basis this year and a faster rise in profits.

The company, which sells dentists' chairs, surgical instruments and ingredients to pharmacies, said 2011 recurring core profit rose to 72.9 million euros ($95 million), ahead of forecasts for 67 million euros and up from 60.25 million euros last time.

Arseus's shares were up 1.8 percent at 11.19 euros by 0919 GMT on Tuesday, having touched 11.44 euros earlier in the day, their highest point since November 2011.

Its Fagron unit, which supplies pharmacies with drug compounds to make bespoke medicines, increased core profits by 37.5 percent, supported by acquisitions.

Arseus said it would continue to make acquisitions for the unit, with an emphasis on Europe and the Americas.

Chief Executive Ger van Jeveren told Reuters that he was speaking to "quite a few" potential takeover candidates but did not comment on when he expected to close deals this year.

Other units also generated higher profits with the exception of Arseus Dental, where profits fell more 25 percent.

Van Jeveren said that the dental equipment business had a tough year but the company expected the unit's performance to improve in 2012. ($1 = 0.7646 euros) (Editing by Dan Lalor and Greg Mahlich)