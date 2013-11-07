BRUSSELS Nov 7 Belgian medical equipment company Arseus has bought a pharmaceutical software company in Brazil and sold its dental distribution activities in France, it said on Thursday.

Arseus said it was buying Alternate Technologies, which supplies software to more than 3,500 Brazilian pharmacies and doctors involved in the compounding of medicines.

Alternate Technologies offers its customers compounding software called FormulaCerta and an online prescribing facility called Doctor-Rx, launched this year.

The acquisition will supplement Arseus's biggest business Fagron, which makes medical ingredients for pharmacists and already has a presence in Brazil.

Arseus said it believed Alternate's software could also be rolled out in the United States.

Arseus did not disclose financial details of the deal, but said Alternate Technologies was expected to achieve a turnover this year of 11 million Brazilian real ($4.79 million). It would be consolidated within Arseus from Oct. 1 this year.

The Belgian-listed company also said on Friday that it was selling its French dental distribution activities to unlisted French company MS Distribution.

It did not give financial details of the deal, but said the activities had generated turnover of about 30 million euros ($40 million) in 2012.

Arseus is currently reviewing its medical distribution division Healthcare Solutions, of which the divested French business was a part, and product development division Healthcare Specialties. It said it would announce the outcome before the end of 2013. ($1 = 2.2966 Brazilian reals) ($1 = 0.7472 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Anthony Barker)