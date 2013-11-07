BRUSSELS Nov 7 Belgian medical equipment
company Arseus has bought a pharmaceutical software
company in Brazil and sold its dental distribution activities in
France, it said on Thursday.
Arseus said it was buying Alternate Technologies, which
supplies software to more than 3,500 Brazilian pharmacies and
doctors involved in the compounding of medicines.
Alternate Technologies offers its customers compounding
software called FormulaCerta and an online prescribing facility
called Doctor-Rx, launched this year.
The acquisition will supplement Arseus's biggest business
Fagron, which makes medical ingredients for pharmacists and
already has a presence in Brazil.
Arseus said it believed Alternate's software could also be
rolled out in the United States.
Arseus did not disclose financial details of the deal, but
said Alternate Technologies was expected to achieve a turnover
this year of 11 million Brazilian real ($4.79 million). It would
be consolidated within Arseus from Oct. 1 this year.
The Belgian-listed company also said on Friday that it was
selling its French dental distribution activities to unlisted
French company MS Distribution.
It did not give financial details of the deal, but said the
activities had generated turnover of about 30 million euros ($40
million) in 2012.
Arseus is currently reviewing its medical distribution
division Healthcare Solutions, of which the divested French
business was a part, and product development division Healthcare
Specialties. It said it would announce the outcome before the
end of 2013.
($1 = 2.2966 Brazilian reals)
($1 = 0.7472 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Anthony Barker)